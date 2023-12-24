On the 2023 college football postseason schedule, fans of schools in Michigan should have their eyes on the Alabama Crimson Tide versus the Michigan Wolverines in the Rose Bowl.

College Football Games to Watch in Michigan on TV This Week

South Alabama Jaguars at Eastern Michigan Eagles

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, December 23

Saturday, December 23 Venue: Hancock Whitney Stadium

Hancock Whitney Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

Fubo Favorite: South Alabama (-17.5)

No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide at No. 1 Michigan Wolverines

Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Date: Monday, January 1

Monday, January 1 Venue: Rose Bowl

Rose Bowl TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Favorite: Michigan (-2.5)

