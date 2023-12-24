Will Sam LaPorta cash his Week 16 anytime TD player prop when the Detroit Lions play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and analyze the relevant stats.

Will Sam LaPorta score a touchdown against the Vikings?

Odds to score a TD this game: -111 (Bet $11.10 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

LaPorta has grabbed 71 passes (98 targets) for 758 yards (54.1 per game), and he has nine TDs this season.

LaPorta has a touchdown catch in six of 14 games this season, getting into the box multiple times in two matchups.

Sam LaPorta Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chiefs 5 5 39 0 Week 2 Seahawks 6 5 63 0 Week 3 Falcons 11 8 84 1 Week 4 @Packers 5 4 56 0 Week 5 Panthers 4 3 47 2 Week 6 @Buccaneers 11 4 36 0 Week 7 @Ravens 7 6 52 0 Week 8 Raiders 10 8 57 1 Week 10 @Chargers 5 4 40 0 Week 11 Bears 5 3 18 0 Week 12 Packers 8 5 47 1 Week 13 @Saints 9 9 140 1 Week 14 @Bears 6 2 23 0 Week 15 Broncos 6 5 56 3

