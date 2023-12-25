The Kansas City Chiefs (9-5) will square off against their AFC West-rival, the Las Vegas Raiders (6-8) in a matchup on Monday, December 25, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Raiders are currently an underdog by 10.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 40.5 points.

Before live betting this week's game that has the Chiefs taking on the Raiders, check out the article below. We have collected all of the relevant statistics and numbers you need to know for your in-game bets.

Chiefs vs. Raiders Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Chiefs have been leading after the first quarter in six games, have been behind after the first quarter in five games, and have been tied after the first quarter in three games in 2023.

Kansas City's offense is averaging 4.6 points in the first quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 3.4 points on average in the first quarter.

In 2023, the Raiders have been winning after the first quarter in six games, have been behind after the first quarter in four games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in four games .

2nd Quarter

In 14 games this season, the Chiefs have won the second quarter seven times, been outscored five times, and tied two times.

Kansas City's offense is averaging 10.3 points in the second quarter this year. On defense, it is giving up 6.1 points on average in the second quarter.

The Raiders have won the second quarter four times, been outscored eight times, and tied two times in 14 games this year.

3rd Quarter

The Chiefs have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in eight games this season, lost the third quarter in four games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in two games.

Offensively, Kansas City is averaging 5.3 points in the third quarter (eighth-ranked) this season. It is allowing three points on average in the third quarter (fourth-ranked) on defense.

Looking at the third quarter, the Raiders have won the third quarter in three games this season, lost the third quarter in nine games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in two games.

4th Quarter

In 14 games this season, the Chiefs have won the fourth quarter four times, been outscored seven times, and been knotted up three times.

Kansas City's offense is averaging 2.8 points in the fourth quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 4.9 points on average in that quarter.

In the Raiders' 14 games this season, they have won the fourth quarter six times, lost seven times, and tied one time.

Chiefs vs. Raiders Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Chiefs have led after the first half in nine games (7-2 in those contests), have trailed after the first half in three games (0-3), and have been tied after the first half in two games (2-0) in 2023.

The Raiders have been winning four times, have been behind eight times, and have been knotted up two times at the completion of the first half this season.

2nd Half

In 14 games this season, the Chiefs have outscored their opponent in the second half seven times (5-2 record in those games), lost six times (4-2), and tied one time (0-1).

Kansas City's offense is averaging 8.1 points in the second half this year. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 7.9 points on average in the second half.

In 14 games this year, the Raiders have outscored their opponent in the second half five times, been outscored eight times, and been knotted up one time.

