How to Watch the Heat vs. 76ers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 25
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 2:31 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
The Philadelphia 76ers (20-8) will visit the Miami Heat (17-12) after winning three road games in a row.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Heat and 76ers, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Heat vs. 76ers Game Info
- When: Monday, December 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida
Heat vs 76ers Additional Info
Heat Stats Insights
- The Heat make 47.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.2 percentage points higher than the 76ers have allowed to their opponents (46.1%).
- Miami is 13-5 when it shoots better than 46.1% from the field.
- The 76ers are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 28th.
- The Heat score just 2.2 more points per game (113.2) than the 76ers give up (111).
- Miami has a 13-4 record when scoring more than 111 points.
76ers Stats Insights
- The 76ers have shot at a 48.5% rate from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 48.2% shooting opponents of the Heat have averaged.
- Philadelphia has compiled a 13-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 48.2% from the field.
- The 76ers are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 27th.
- The 76ers score an average of 122.3 points per game, 10.5 more points than the 111.8 the Heat give up to opponents.
- Philadelphia is 19-5 when it scores more than 111.8 points.
Heat Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Heat have played better at home this season, posting 116.6 points per game, compared to 110.1 per game on the road.
- Defensively Miami has been worse in home games this season, giving up 116.7 points per game, compared to 107.3 away from home.
- The Heat are sinking 12.9 treys per game, which is 0.3 fewer than they're averaging away from home (13.2). In terms of three-point percentage, they are shooting 40.7% at home and 38.7% on the road.
76ers Home & Away Comparison
- The 76ers average 123.6 points per game at home, 3.1 more than away (120.5). On defense they give up 109.9 per game, 2.5 fewer points than away (112.4).
- Philadelphia concedes 109.9 points per game at home, and 112.4 away.
- This year the 76ers are collecting fewer assists at home (25.8 per game) than on the road (26.6).
Heat Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Dru Smith
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Josh Richardson
|Out
|Back
|Haywood Highsmith
|Questionable
|Head
|Jimmy Butler
|Out
|Calf
76ers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|De'Anthony Melton
|Questionable
|Thigh
|Patrick Beverley
|Questionable
|Heel
|Nicolas Batum
|Out
|Hamstring
|Robert Covington
|Questionable
|Knee
|Joel Embiid
|Out
|Ankle
|Mohamed Bamba
|Questionable
|Illness
