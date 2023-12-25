The Philadelphia 76ers (20-8) will visit the Miami Heat (17-12) after winning three road games in a row.

Heat vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Monday, December 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, December 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida TV: ESPN

Heat vs 76ers Additional Info

Heat Stats Insights

The Heat make 47.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.2 percentage points higher than the 76ers have allowed to their opponents (46.1%).

Miami is 13-5 when it shoots better than 46.1% from the field.

The 76ers are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 28th.

The Heat score just 2.2 more points per game (113.2) than the 76ers give up (111).

Miami has a 13-4 record when scoring more than 111 points.

76ers Stats Insights

The 76ers have shot at a 48.5% rate from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 48.2% shooting opponents of the Heat have averaged.

Philadelphia has compiled a 13-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 48.2% from the field.

The 76ers are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 27th.

The 76ers score an average of 122.3 points per game, 10.5 more points than the 111.8 the Heat give up to opponents.

Philadelphia is 19-5 when it scores more than 111.8 points.

Heat Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Heat have played better at home this season, posting 116.6 points per game, compared to 110.1 per game on the road.

Defensively Miami has been worse in home games this season, giving up 116.7 points per game, compared to 107.3 away from home.

The Heat are sinking 12.9 treys per game, which is 0.3 fewer than they're averaging away from home (13.2). In terms of three-point percentage, they are shooting 40.7% at home and 38.7% on the road.

76ers Home & Away Comparison

The 76ers average 123.6 points per game at home, 3.1 more than away (120.5). On defense they give up 109.9 per game, 2.5 fewer points than away (112.4).

Philadelphia concedes 109.9 points per game at home, and 112.4 away.

This year the 76ers are collecting fewer assists at home (25.8 per game) than on the road (26.6).

Heat Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Dru Smith Out For Season Knee Josh Richardson Out Back Haywood Highsmith Questionable Head Jimmy Butler Out Calf

76ers Injuries