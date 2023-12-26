Cade Cunningham plus his Detroit Pistons teammates face the Brooklyn Nets at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Cunningham, in his previous game (December 23 loss against the Nets), put up 22 points and six assists.

In this article we will look at Cunningham's prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cade Cunningham Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 22.4 22.6 Rebounds 4.5 3.9 4.5 Assists 7.5 7.1 7.2 PRA -- 33.4 34.3 PR -- 26.3 27.1 3PM 1.5 1.8 1.4



Looking to bet on one or more of Cunningham's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Cade Cunningham Insights vs. the Nets

Cunningham is responsible for attempting 21.8% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 19.2 per game.

He's taken 5.7 threes per game, or 19.2% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Cunningham's opponents, the Nets, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 101.2 possessions per game, while his Pistons average 103.1 per game, which ranks 11th among NBA teams.

The Nets are the 19th-best defensive team in the league, allowing 115.5 points per contest.

Allowing 44.2 rebounds per contest, the Nets are the 21st-ranked squad in the league.

In terms of assists, the Nets are 12th in the league, giving up 25.9 per contest.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Nets are ranked 22nd in the league, giving up 13.7 makes per contest.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Cade Cunningham vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/23/2023 33 22 3 6 1 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.