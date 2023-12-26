The Detroit Pistons (2-27) will try to stop a 26-game losing streak when they host the Brooklyn Nets (14-15) on Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena as 6.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSDET and YES.

Pistons vs. Nets Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSDET and YES

BSDET and YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Pistons vs. Nets Score Prediction

Prediction: Nets 120 - Pistons 111

Pistons vs Nets Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Pistons vs. Nets

Pick ATS: Nets (- 6.5)

Nets (- 6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Nets (-8.2)

Nets (-8.2) Pick OU: Under (232.5)



Under (232.5) Computer Predicted Total: 230.8

The Nets (18-11-0 ATS) have covered the spread 62.1% of the time, 31.1% more often than the Pistons (9-20-0) this year.

Brooklyn (3-1) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 6.5 points or more this season (75%) than Detroit (7-13) does as a 6.5+-point underdog (35%).

When it comes to topping the over/under in 2023-24, Detroit and its opponents do it more often (58.6% of the time) than Brooklyn and its opponents (51.7%).

The Nets have an .818 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (9-2) this season while the Pistons have a .077 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (2-24).

Pistons Performance Insights

In 2023-24, the Pistons are third-worst in the NBA on offense (109.2 points scored per game) and 25th on defense (120.9 points conceded).

In 2023-24, Detroit is 21st in the league in rebounds (43 per game) and 14th in rebounds allowed (43.3).

The Pistons are 21st in the league in assists (25.6 per game) in 2023-24.

Detroit is the second-worst team in the NBA in turnovers per game (15.9) and fifth-worst in turnovers forced (12).

The Pistons are the worst team in the league in 3-pointers made (9.9 per game) and worst in 3-point percentage (33.4%).

