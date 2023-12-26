The Detroit Pistons (2-21) match up with the Brooklyn Nets (12-10) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 26, 2023. The matchup airs on BSDET and YES.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Pistons vs. Nets Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Tuesday, December 26

Tuesday, December 26 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: BSDET, YES

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Pistons Games

Pistons Players to Watch

Cade Cunningham averages 22.0 points, 3.9 boards and 7.3 assists per game, shooting 42.5% from the floor and 33.6% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made treys per contest.

Ausar Thompson posts 10.6 points, 8.4 boards and 2.5 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.0 steal and 1.3 blocks.

Isaiah Stewart posts 10.8 points, 7.1 boards and 1.4 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.3 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Killian Hayes posts 9.8 points, 3.0 boards and 4.4 assists per game, shooting 43.9% from the field.

Jalen Duren posts 12.6 points, 10.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest. Defensively he averages 0.6 steals and 1.4 blocks.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Nets Players to Watch

Mikal Bridges puts up 23.1 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game for the Nets.

On a per-game basis, Spencer Dinwiddie gets the Nets 14.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Royce O'Neale is putting up 8.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. He is sinking 38.0% of his shots from the floor and 40.0% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 treys per contest.

The Nets are receiving 11.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Dorian Finney-Smith this season.

Cameron Thomas is averaging 23.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. He is draining 44.4% of his shots from the floor and 34.2% from 3-point range, with 2.1 triples per game.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pistons vs. Nets Stat Comparison

Pistons Nets 108.7 Points Avg. 117.0 118.8 Points Allowed Avg. 114.0 46.4% Field Goal % 47.3% 34.0% Three Point % 39.1%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.