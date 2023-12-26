Pistons vs. Nets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Brooklyn Nets (14-15) are favored (by 6.5 points) to break a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Detroit Pistons (2-27) on Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The over/under for the matchup is 232.5.
Pistons vs. Nets Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
- TV: BSDET and YES
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Nets
|-6.5
|232.5
Pistons Betting Records & Stats
- Detroit has played 13 games this season that have gone over 232.5 combined points scored.
- Detroit's games this season have had an average of 230.1 points, 2.4 fewer points than this game's point total.
- Detroit is 9-20-0 against the spread this season.
- The Pistons have been chosen as underdogs in 26 games this year and have walked away with the win two times (7.7%) in those games.
- Detroit has not won as an underdog of +200 or more on the moneyline this season in 20 games with those odds or longer.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Detroit has a 33.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Pistons vs Nets Additional Info
Pistons vs. Nets Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 232.5
|% of Games Over 232.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Nets
|12
|41.4%
|116
|225.2
|115.5
|236.4
|228.4
|Pistons
|13
|44.8%
|109.2
|225.2
|120.9
|236.4
|227.3
Additional Pistons Insights & Trends
- Over its past 10 games, Detroit has one win against the spread, and is 0-10 overall.
- The Pistons have hit the over in five of their last 10 games.
- Detroit's winning percentage against the spread at home is .214 (3-11-0). Away, it is .400 (6-9-0).
- The Pistons score 6.3 fewer points per game (109.2) than the Nets give up to opponents (115.5).
- Detroit is 3-3 against the spread and 1-5 overall when it scores more than 115.5 points.
Pistons vs. Nets Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Pistons
|9-20
|7-13
|17-12
|Nets
|18-11
|3-1
|15-14
Pistons vs. Nets Point Insights
|Pistons
|Nets
|109.2
|116
|28
|12
|3-3
|7-1
|1-5
|5-3
|120.9
|115.5
|25
|19
|6-2
|10-0
|2-6
|10-0
