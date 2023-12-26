The Detroit Pistons (2-27) will try to stop a 26-game losing streak when they host the Brooklyn Nets (14-15) on December 26, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Pistons and Nets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Pistons vs. Nets Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Pistons vs Nets Additional Info

Pistons Stats Insights

The Pistons' 46.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.5 percentage points higher than the Nets have given up to their opponents (46%).

This season, Detroit has a 1-13 record in games the team collectively shoots above 46% from the field.

The Pistons are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nets sit at fifth.

The Pistons put up 6.3 fewer points per game (109.2) than the Nets give up to opponents (115.5).

When it scores more than 115.5 points, Detroit is 1-5.

Pistons Home & Away Comparison

At home the Pistons are not as good offensively, averaging 108.9 points per game, compared to 109.4 on the road. But they are better defensively, allowing 118.8 points per game at home, compared to 122.9 away.

At home, Detroit concedes 118.8 points per game. Away, it gives up 122.9.

The Pistons average 1.8 more assists per game at home (26.5) than away (24.7).

Pistons Injuries