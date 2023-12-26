Cade Cunningham and Mikal Bridges are two players to watch when the Detroit Pistons (2-27) and the Brooklyn Nets (14-15) meet at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday. Gametime is set for 7:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Pistons vs. Nets

Game Day: Tuesday, December 26

Tuesday, December 26 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Little Caesars Arena

Little Caesars Arena Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET, YES

BSDET, YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pistons' Last Game

On Saturday, the Nets beat the Pistons 126-115, led by Bridges with 29 points. Jaden Ivey was the leading scorer for the losing team with 23 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jaden Ivey 23 6 7 0 2 3 Cade Cunningham 22 3 6 0 0 1 Isaiah Stewart 20 5 5 1 1 4

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Pistons vs Nets Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pistons Players to Watch

Cunningham averages 22.4 points, 3.9 boards and 7.1 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.3 blocks.

Ausar Thompson averages 9.8 points, 7.8 boards and 2.3 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 1.1 blocks.

Isaiah Stewart's numbers on the season are 10.5 points, 1.6 assists and 6.9 boards per game.

Killian Hayes posts 9.1 points, 3.1 boards and 4.4 assists per game, shooting 42.5% from the floor.

Ivey is posting 12.6 points, 3.0 assists and 3.2 boards per game.

Watch Cunningham, Bridges and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Cade Cunningham 22.6 4.5 7.2 1.3 0.4 1.4 Bojan Bogdanovic 19.6 2.7 2.5 1.1 0.1 2.9 Jaden Ivey 13.7 3.9 3.0 0.8 0.8 0.8 Ausar Thompson 7.5 5.2 1.5 0.6 0.4 0.4 Isaiah Stewart 7.1 5.0 2.1 0.3 0.3 0.9

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.