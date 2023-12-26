Nottingham Forest versus Newcastle United is a game to watch on a Tuesday Premier League slate that includes plenty of exciting contests.

Watch Newcastle United vs Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest is on the road to match up with Newcastle United at St James' Park in Newcastle.

Game Time: 7:30 AM ET

7:30 AM ET TV Channel: USA Network

Favorite: Newcastle United (-220)

Newcastle United (-220) Underdog: Nottingham Forest (+600)

Nottingham Forest (+600) Draw: (+360)

Watch Sheffield United vs Luton Town

Luton Town travels to play Sheffield United at Bramall Lane in Sheffield.

Game Time: 10:00 AM ET

10:00 AM ET TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Favorite: Sheffield United (+150)

Sheffield United (+150) Underdog: Luton Town (+200)

Luton Town (+200) Draw: (+225)

Watch AFC Bournemouth vs Fulham

Fulham makes the trip to take on AFC Bournemouth at Dean Court in Bournemouth.

Game Time: 10:00 AM ET

10:00 AM ET TV Channel: USA Network

Favorite: AFC Bournemouth (+125)

AFC Bournemouth (+125) Underdog: Fulham (+215)

Fulham (+215) Draw: (+265)

Watch Burnley FC vs Liverpool FC

Liverpool FC journeys to take on Burnley FC at Turf Moor in Burnley.

Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV Channel: USA Network

Favorite: Liverpool FC (-270)

Liverpool FC (-270) Underdog: Burnley FC (+700)

Burnley FC (+700) Draw: (+425)

Watch Manchester United vs Aston Villa

Aston Villa travels to take on Manchester United at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks

Favorite: Manchester United (+155)

Manchester United (+155) Underdog: Aston Villa (+165)

Aston Villa (+165) Draw: (+260)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.