The Rice Owls are expected to come out on top in their game against the Texas State Bobcats at 5:30 PM on Tuesday, December 26, based on our computer projections. If you're seeking additional projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Texas State vs. Rice Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Rice (+3.5) Over (59.5) Rice 33, Texas State 28

Texas State Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Bobcats have an implied win probability of 64.9%.

The Bobcats' record against the spread is 5-6-0.

Texas State has 1-2 ATS when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.

The Bobcats have seen five of its 11 games go over the point total.

Texas State games average 61 total points per game this season, 1.5 greater than the over/under for this matchup.

Rice Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Owls based on the moneyline is 40.0%.

The Owls are 7-3-1 against the spread this season.

Rice is 5-1 against the spread when an underdog by 3.5 points or more this season.

The Owls have gone over in five of their 11 games with a set total (45.5%).

The average point total for the Rice this season is 6.8 points lower than this game's over/under.

Bobcats vs. Owls 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Texas State 36 33.8 40.5 29.5 31.5 38.2 Rice 30.3 26.7 34.3 27.1 24.6 26

