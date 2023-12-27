Alger County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Alger County, Michigan has high school basketball games on the schedule today, and info on how to watch them is available in this article.
Alger County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Munising High School at Westwood High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Ishpeming, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
