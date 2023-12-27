In the upcoming tilt versus the Minnesota Wild, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, can we expect David Perron to light the lamp for the Detroit Red Wings? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will David Perron score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)

Perron stats and insights

In six of 28 games this season, Perron has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has taken five shots in one game against the Wild this season, and has scored two goals.

Perron has picked up four goals and three assists on the power play.

Perron's shooting percentage is 13.5%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.

Wild defensive stats

The Wild have given up 101 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 13th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Perron recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Devils 0 0 0 13:09 Away L 3-2 12/22/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 13:44 Home W 7-6 SO 12/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 5:30 Home L 5-1 12/7/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 15:16 Home L 6-5 OT 12/5/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 13:34 Away W 5-3 12/2/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 13:23 Away W 5-4 OT 11/30/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 13:54 Home W 5-1 11/29/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 16:01 Away L 3-2 11/26/2023 Wild 2 2 0 14:28 Home W 4-1 11/24/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 14:53 Away W 5-2

Red Wings vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET, BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+

BSDET, BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

