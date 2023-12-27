In the upcoming matchup against the Minnesota Wild, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, can we expect J.T. Compher to score a goal for the Detroit Red Wings? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will J.T. Compher score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)

Compher stats and insights

Compher has scored in six of 29 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In one game against the Wild this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.

On the power play he has two goals, plus two assists.

He has a 19.4% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.

Wild defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Wild are giving up 101 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 13th in the league.

So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.1 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Compher recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Devils 0 0 0 21:53 Away L 3-2 12/22/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 21:57 Home W 7-6 SO 12/20/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:13 Away L 5-2 12/18/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 22:26 Home L 4-3 12/16/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 21:17 Away L 1-0 12/5/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 20:03 Away W 5-3 12/2/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 20:54 Away W 5-4 OT 11/30/2023 Blackhawks 2 2 0 17:37 Home W 5-1 11/29/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 21:46 Away L 3-2 11/26/2023 Wild 1 0 1 20:14 Home W 4-1

Red Wings vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET, BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+

BSDET, BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

