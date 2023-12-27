The Detroit Red Wings' upcoming game versus the Minnesota Wild is slated for Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Lucas Raymond score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Lucas Raymond score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Raymond stats and insights

In 10 of 34 games this season, Raymond has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not scored versus the Wild this season in one game (two shots).

On the power play he has two goals, plus five assists.

He has a 13.7% shooting percentage, attempting 2.1 shots per game.

Wild defensive stats

The Wild are 13th in goals allowed, conceding 101 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.1 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Raymond recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Devils 0 0 0 16:37 Away L 3-2 12/22/2023 Flyers 2 0 2 17:36 Home W 7-6 SO 12/20/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:34 Away L 5-2 12/18/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 16:30 Home L 4-3 12/16/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 19:25 Away L 1-0 12/14/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 20:05 Home L 2-1 12/12/2023 Blues 2 1 1 21:02 Away W 6-4 12/11/2023 Stars 0 0 0 18:06 Away L 6-3 12/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 20:42 Home L 5-1 12/7/2023 Sharks 2 1 1 16:45 Home L 6-5 OT

Red Wings vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET, BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+

BSDET, BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

