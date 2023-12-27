Will Lucas Raymond Score a Goal Against the Wild on December 27?
The Detroit Red Wings' upcoming game versus the Minnesota Wild is slated for Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Lucas Raymond score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Lucas Raymond score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)
Raymond stats and insights
- In 10 of 34 games this season, Raymond has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not scored versus the Wild this season in one game (two shots).
- On the power play he has two goals, plus five assists.
- He has a 13.7% shooting percentage, attempting 2.1 shots per game.
Wild defensive stats
- The Wild are 13th in goals allowed, conceding 101 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.1 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.
Raymond recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/23/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|16:37
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/22/2023
|Flyers
|2
|0
|2
|17:36
|Home
|W 7-6 SO
|12/20/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|15:34
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/18/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|16:30
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|19:25
|Away
|L 1-0
|12/14/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|20:05
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/12/2023
|Blues
|2
|1
|1
|21:02
|Away
|W 6-4
|12/11/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|18:06
|Away
|L 6-3
|12/9/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|20:42
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/7/2023
|Sharks
|2
|1
|1
|16:45
|Home
|L 6-5 OT
Red Wings vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET, BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
