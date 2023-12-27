The Detroit Red Wings, Lucas Raymond among them, meet the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET, at Xcel Energy Center. If you'd like to wager on Raymond's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Lucas Raymond vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET, BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+

BSDET, BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Raymond Season Stats Insights

Raymond has averaged 17:37 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -4).

In 10 of 34 games this season, Raymond has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Raymond has a point in 18 of 34 games this season, with multiple points in seven of them.

Raymond has an assist in 12 of 34 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

The implied probability that Raymond goes over his points prop total is 48.8%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 31.2% of Raymond going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Raymond Stats vs. the Wild

The Wild are 13th in goals allowed, giving up 101 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 20th-ranked goal differential (-4).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 34 Games 3 26 Points 3 10 Goals 2 16 Assists 1

