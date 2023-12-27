In the upcoming game against the Minnesota Wild, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, can we expect Moritz Seider to find the back of the net for the Detroit Red Wings? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be considering.

Will Moritz Seider score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Seider stats and insights

Seider has scored in five of 34 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has attempted zero shots in one game versus the Wild this season, but has not scored.

On the power play he has three goals, plus nine assists.

Seider averages 1.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.6%.

Wild defensive stats

On defense, the Wild are conceding 101 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 13th in the league.

So far this season, the Wild have two shutouts, and they average 16.1 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Seider recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Devils 1 0 1 23:55 Away L 3-2 12/22/2023 Flyers 2 0 2 26:28 Home W 7-6 SO 12/20/2023 Jets 1 0 1 20:49 Away L 5-2 12/18/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 17:27 Home L 4-3 12/16/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 20:58 Away L 1-0 12/14/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 18:06 Home L 2-1 12/12/2023 Blues 1 1 0 17:04 Away W 6-4 12/11/2023 Stars 0 0 0 20:48 Away L 6-3 12/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 23:12 Home L 5-1 12/7/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 22:41 Home L 6-5 OT

Red Wings vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET, BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+

BSDET, BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

