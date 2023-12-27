Ottawa County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 27
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 11:34 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Ottawa County, Michigan? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we offer info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Ottawa County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Covenant Christian High School at Zeeland East High School
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on December 27
- Location: Zeeland, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
