Will Patrick Kane Score a Goal Against the Wild on December 27?
For people wanting to wager on the upcoming game between the Detroit Red Wings and the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET, is Patrick Kane a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.
Will Patrick Kane score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)
Kane stats and insights
- Kane has scored in four of 10 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Wild.
- He has one goal on the power play, and also two assists.
- Kane's shooting percentage is 14.3%, and he averages 3.5 shots per game.
Wild defensive stats
- The Wild are 13th in goals allowed, conceding 101 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.
Red Wings vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET, BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
