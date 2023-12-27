For people wanting to wager on the upcoming game between the Detroit Red Wings and the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET, is Patrick Kane a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Patrick Kane score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)

Kane stats and insights

Kane has scored in four of 10 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

This is his first game of the season versus the Wild.

He has one goal on the power play, and also two assists.

Kane's shooting percentage is 14.3%, and he averages 3.5 shots per game.

Wild defensive stats

The Wild are 13th in goals allowed, conceding 101 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Red Wings vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET, BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+

BSDET, BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

