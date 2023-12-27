The Detroit Red Wings, including Patrick Kane, will be in action Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Minnesota Wild. Does a wager on Kane interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Patrick Kane vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET, BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+

BSDET, BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Kane Season Stats Insights

Kane's plus-minus this season, in 19:23 per game on the ice, is -3.

Kane has scored a goal in four of 10 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Kane has a point in six games this year (out of 10), including multiple points three times.

Kane has posted an assist in a game four times this season in 10 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability that Kane hits the over on his points prop total is 59.8%, based on the odds.

Kane has an implied probability of 42.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Kane Stats vs. the Wild

On the defensive side, the Wild are conceding 101 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 13th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-4) ranks 20th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 10 Games 2 10 Points 2 5 Goals 0 5 Assists 2

