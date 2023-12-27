Red Wings vs. Wild December 27 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 1:00 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Minnesota Wild's Kirill Kaprizov and the Detroit Red Wings' Alex DeBrincat are two of the most exciting players to watch when these teams meet on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET, at Xcel Energy Center.
Red Wings vs. Wild Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Wild (-150)
- Total: 6.5
- TV: BSDET,BSN,BSWIX,ESPN+
Red Wings Players to Watch
- DeBrincat is among the top options on offense for Detroit, with 32 points this season, as he has put up 15 goals and 17 assists in 34 games.
- With 29 total points (one per game), including 12 goals and 17 assists through 28 games, Dylan Larkin is pivotal for Detroit's attack.
- This season, Lucas Raymond has 10 goals and 16 assists, for a season point total of 26.
- In the crease, Alex Lyon has a .932 save percentage (second-best in the league), with 177 total saves, while giving up 13 goals (2.1 goals against average). He has put together a 4-3-0 record between the posts for Detroit this season.
Wild Players to Watch
- One of the leading offensive players this season for Minnesota, Kaprizov has 31 points in 32 games (12 goals, 19 assists).
- Mats Zuccarello is another important player for Minnesota, with 28 points (0.9 per game) -- scoring six goals and adding 22 assists.
- Joel Eriksson Ek's total of 24 points is via 15 goals and nine assists.
- In 13 games, Marc-Andre Fleury's record is 6-5-2. He has conceded 41 goals (3.16 goals against average) and has racked up 341 saves.
Red Wings vs. Wild Stat Comparison
|Wild Rank
|Wild AVG
|Red Wings AVG
|Red Wings Rank
|20th
|3.03
|Goals Scored
|3.53
|4th
|16th
|3.16
|Goals Allowed
|3.32
|21st
|18th
|30.2
|Shots
|30.2
|18th
|15th
|30.4
|Shots Allowed
|32.1
|25th
|21st
|18.18%
|Power Play %
|21.58%
|15th
|30th
|72.17%
|Penalty Kill %
|79.51%
|18th
