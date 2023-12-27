Shayne Gostisbehere and the Detroit Red Wings will be in action on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Minnesota Wild. If you'd like to wager on Gostisbehere's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Shayne Gostisbehere vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET, BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+

BSDET, BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Gostisbehere Season Stats Insights

Gostisbehere has averaged 19:06 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -9).

Gostisbehere has a goal in seven of 33 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 14 of 33 games this season, Gostisbehere has registered a point, and seven of those games included multiple points.

Gostisbehere has an assist in 11 of 33 games played this season, including multiple assists six times.

The implied probability is 43.5% that Gostisbehere goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 35.7% of Gostisbehere going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Gostisbehere Stats vs. the Wild

On defense, the Wild are giving up 101 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 13th in the NHL.

The team's -4 goal differential ranks 20th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 33 Games 4 25 Points 5 7 Goals 1 18 Assists 4

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.