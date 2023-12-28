The Detroit Pistons, with Bojan Bogdanovic, hit the court versus the Boston Celtics at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday.

In a 118-112 loss to the Nets (his last game) Bogdanovic produced 23 points.

In this piece we'll break down Bogdanovic's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Bojan Bogdanovic Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 17.5 19.9 Rebounds 3.5 2.7 Assists -- 2.5 PRA -- 25.1 PR -- 22.6 3PM 2.5 2.9



Bojan Bogdanovic Insights vs. the Celtics

This season, Bogdanovic has made 6.8 field goals per game, which accounts for 6.1% of his team's total makes.

Bogdanovic is averaging 7.5 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 9.3% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Bogdanovic's Pistons average 103.1 possessions per game, which ranks 12th among NBA teams, while the Celtics are one of the league's slowest with 101.6 possessions per contest.

Giving up 109.9 points per game, the Celtics are the third-ranked squad in the league on defense.

The Celtics allow 42.9 rebounds per contest, ranking 10th in the league.

Looking at assists, the Celtics have conceded 24.0 per contest, third in the NBA.

The Celtics are the 24th-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 13.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Bojan Bogdanovic vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/15/2023 33 28 5 2 1 0 0 2/6/2023 33 21 3 1 2 1 1 11/12/2022 33 28 6 4 3 0 0 11/9/2022 26 17 2 1 1 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.