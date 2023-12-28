Cade Cunningham will hope to make a difference for the Detroit Pistons on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET, versus the Boston Celtics.

Cunningham, in his most recent game (December 26 loss against the Nets), put up 41 points, nine rebounds and five assists.

In this piece we'll break down Cunningham's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Cade Cunningham Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 23.5 23.0 24.4 Rebounds 3.5 4.1 4.6 Assists 6.5 7.0 6.6 PRA -- 34.1 35.6 PR -- 27.1 29 3PM 1.5 1.9 1.4



Cade Cunningham Insights vs. the Celtics

Cunningham has taken 19.2 shots per game this season and made 8.6 per game, which account for 21.8% and 20.9%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 18.9% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.9 per game.

Cunningham's Pistons average 103.1 possessions per game, which ranks 12th among NBA teams, while the Celtics are one of the league's slowest with 101.6 possessions per contest.

Giving up 109.9 points per contest, the Celtics are the third-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

The Celtics allow 42.9 rebounds per contest, ranking 10th in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Celtics are third in the league, allowing 24 per contest.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Celtics have given up 13.9 makes per game, 24th in the league.

Cade Cunningham vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/9/2022 24 4 3 2 0 1 0

