The Boston Celtics (23-6) are big, 16.5-point favorites as they attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Detroit Pistons (2-28) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at TD Garden. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSDET.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Pistons vs. Celtics Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSDET

NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pistons vs. Celtics Score Prediction

Prediction: Celtics 128 - Pistons 102

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Pistons vs Celtics Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Pistons vs. Celtics

Pick ATS: Celtics (- 16.5)

Celtics (- 16.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Celtics (-25.4)

Celtics (-25.4) Pick OU: Under (231.5)



Under (231.5) Computer Predicted Total: 230.0

The Celtics (16-13-0 ATS) have covered the spread 55.2% of the time, 21.9% more often than the Pistons (10-20-0) this year.

When it comes to going over the total in 2023-24, Detroit and its opponents are more successful (60% of the time) than Boston and its opponents (55.2%).

The Celtics have a .778 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (21-6) this season while the Pistons have a .074 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (2-25).

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Pistons with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Pistons Performance Insights

Offensively, the Pistons are the third-worst squad in the NBA (109.3 points per game). Defensively, they are fifth-worst (120.8 points conceded per game).

Detroit collects 43.3 rebounds per game and give up 43.2 boards, ranking 19th and 14th, respectively, in the NBA.

This season the Pistons are ranked 21st in the NBA in assists at 25.4 per game.

In terms of turnovers, Detroit is second-worst in the league in committing them (15.8 per game). And it is fifth-worst in forcing them (11.9 per game).

In 2023-24 the Pistons are worst in the NBA in 3-point makes (9.9 per game) and second-worst in 3-point percentage (33.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.