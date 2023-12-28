Kalamazoo County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Kalamazoo County, Michigan, then there is some important info for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Kalamazoo County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Phoenix High School
- Game Time: 5:15 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Kalamazoo, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
