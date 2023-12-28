Injuries play a big part in the NBA, and we've got you covered with a complete injury report for every team -- to find out who will and won't be in action, see below.

Today's NBA Injury Report

Celtics vs. Pistons Injury Report

7:30 PM ET on Thursday, airing on NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSDET (Watch this game on Fubo)

Celtics Injuries: Lamar Stevens, PF: Questionable (Illness), Jayson Tatum, SF: Questionable (Ankle), Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk, SF: Questionable (Heel), Oshae Brissett, SF: Questionable (Illness), Jaylen Brown, SF: Questionable (Back)

Pistons Injuries: Isaiah Stewart, C: Out (Toe), Ausar Thompson, SF: Questionable (Illness), Killian Hayes, PG: Questionable (Illness), Monte Morris, PG: Out (Quadricep)

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks Injury Report

8:00 PM ET on Thursday, airing on BSNX and BSSW (Watch this game on Fubo)

Timberwolves Injuries: Jaylen Clark, SG: Out (Achilles), Karl-Anthony Towns, C: Questionable (Knee)

Mavericks Injuries: Kyrie Irving, PG: Out (Heel), Maxi Kleber, PF: Out (Toe)

Bulls vs. Pacers Injury Report

8:00 PM ET on Thursday, airing on NBCS-CHI and BSIN (Watch this game on Fubo)

Bulls Injuries: Henri Drell, SF: Questionable (Thumb), Lonzo Ball, PG: Out For Season (Knee), Zach LaVine, SG: Out (Foot), Torrey Craig, SF: Out (Foot), Onuralp Bitim, SG: Out (Nose), Nikola Vucevic, C: Out (Groin)

Pacers Injuries: Bruce Brown, PG: Out (Knee)

Pelicans vs. Jazz Injury Report

8:00 PM ET on Thursday, airing on BSNO and KJZZ (Watch this game on Fubo)

Pelicans Injuries: Matt Ryan, SF: Out (Calf), Larry Nance Jr., PF: Questionable (Rib)

Jazz Injuries: Simone Fontecchio, SF: Questionable (Illness)

Nuggets vs. Grizzlies Injury Report

9:00 PM ET on Thursday, airing on ALT and BSSE (Watch this game on Fubo)

Nuggets Injuries: Aaron Gordon, PF: Out (Face/Hand), Vlatko Cancar, PF: Out (Knee)

Grizzlies Injuries: Steven Adams, C: Out For Season (Knee), Derrick Rose, PG: Out (Hamstring), Ja Morant, PG: Questionable (Illness), Brandon Clarke, PF: Out (Achilles), Luke Kennard, SG: Out (Knee)

Trail Blazers vs. Spurs Injury Report

10:00 PM ET on Thursday, airing on ROOT Sports NW and BSSW (Watch this game on Fubo)

Trail Blazers Injuries: Shaedon Sharpe, SG: Out (Adductor), Deandre Ayton, C: Out (Knee), Robert Williams III, C: Out For Season (Knee)

Spurs Injuries: Charles Bassey, C: Out For Season (Knee), Devonte' Graham, PG: Unknown (Illness)

Warriors vs. Heat Injury Report

10:00 PM ET on Thursday, airing on NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and BSSE (Watch this game on Fubo)

Warriors Injuries: Gary Payton II, PG: Out (Calf)

Heat Injuries: Josh Richardson, SG: Questionable (Back), Kyle Lowry, PG: Questionable (Soreness), Jimmy Butler, SF: Questionable (Calf), Caleb Martin, SF: Questionable (Ankle), Duncan Robinson, SF: Questionable (Ankle), Dru Smith, SG: Out For Season (Knee)

Lakers vs. Hornets Injury Report

10:30 PM ET on Thursday, airing on SportsNet LA and BSSE (Watch this game on Fubo)

Lakers Injuries: LeBron James, SF: Questionable (Knee), Anthony Davis, PF: Questionable (Ankle), Jarred Vanderbilt, PF: Questionable (Heel), Cameron Reddish, SF: Questionable (Groin), Gabe Vincent, PG: Out (Knee)

Hornets Injuries: Frank Ntilikina, PG: Out (Leg), Gordon Hayward, SF: Out (Calf), Mark Williams, C: Questionable (Back), Brandon Miller, SF: Questionable (Ankle), LaMelo Ball, PG: Out (Ankle)

