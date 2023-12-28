The NHL has 14 games on its Wednesday slate -- keep scrolling for anytime goal-scorer odds from across the league.

Today's Top Anytime Goal Odds

Auston Matthews (Maple Leafs) -125 to score

Maple Leafs vs. Senators

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 27
  • Matthews' stats: 28 goals in 30 games

David Pastrnak (Bruins) -120 to score

Bruins vs. Sabres

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 27
  • Pastrnak's stats: 20 goals in 32 games

Nathan MacKinnon (Avalanche) +105 to score

Avalanche vs. Coyotes

  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 27
  • MacKinnon's stats: 18 goals in 34 games

Mikko Rantanen (Avalanche) +110 to score

Avalanche vs. Coyotes

  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 27
  • Rantanen's stats: 17 goals in 34 games

Jack Hughes (Devils) +110 to score

Devils vs. Blue Jackets

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 27
  • Hughes' stats: 14 goals in 27 games

William Nylander (Maple Leafs) +110 to score

Maple Leafs vs. Senators

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 27
  • Nylander's stats: 16 goals in 31 games

Sidney Crosby (Penguins) +120 to score

Penguins vs. Islanders

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 27
  • Crosby's stats: 19 goals in 32 games

Kirill Kaprizov (Wild) +120 to score

Wild vs. Red Wings

  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 27
  • Kaprizov's stats: 12 goals in 32 games

Jack Eichel (Golden Knights) +125 to score

Golden Knights vs. Ducks

  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 27
  • Eichel's stats: 15 goals in 35 games

Nikita Kucherov (Lightning) +125 to score

Lightning vs. Panthers

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 27
  • Kucherov's stats: 23 goals in 34 games

