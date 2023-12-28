The Cleveland State Vikings (8-5, 1-1 Horizon League) welcome in the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (6-7, 1-1 Horizon League) after victories in seven straight home games. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 28, 2023.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Oakland vs. Cleveland State Game Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio

Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Oakland Stats Insights

The Golden Grizzlies are shooting 44.4% from the field, 0.2% lower than the 44.6% the Vikings' opponents have shot this season.

Oakland is 3-2 when it shoots higher than 44.6% from the field.

The Golden Grizzlies are the 308th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Vikings sit at 13th.

The Golden Grizzlies score an average of 71.5 points per game, only 1.7 more points than the 69.8 the Vikings give up to opponents.

Oakland has put together a 5-3 record in games it scores more than 69.8 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Oakland Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Oakland averaged 8.5 more points per game at home (78.4) than on the road (69.9).

At home, the Golden Grizzlies gave up 76.1 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 76.2.

Oakland knocked down fewer 3-pointers at home (6.6 per game) than on the road (7.5) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (30.1%) than away (30.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Oakland Upcoming Schedule