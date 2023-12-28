Thursday's Horizon League slate includes the Cleveland State Vikings (6-5, 1-1 Horizon League) meeting the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (6-5, 1-1 Horizon League) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Oakland vs. Cleveland State Game Information

Oakland Players to Watch

  • Trey Townsend: 15.8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK
  • Jack Gohlke: 12.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Isaiah Jones: 6.9 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Chris Conway: 10.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • D.Q. Cole: 6.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

Cleveland State Players to Watch

  • Tristan Enaruna: 17.1 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Tujautae Williams: 13 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Drew Lowder: 12.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Tevin Smith: 7.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Dylan Arnett: 5.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.3 BLK

Oakland vs. Cleveland State Stat Comparison

Cleveland State Rank Cleveland State AVG Oakland AVG Oakland Rank
180th 74.9 Points Scored 72.8 235th
137th 69.3 Points Allowed 71.5 198th
193rd 36.5 Rebounds 33.6 298th
17th 12.5 Off. Rebounds 8.5 237th
269th 6.5 3pt Made 7.5 178th
301st 11.5 Assists 11.5 301st
138th 11.4 Turnovers 11 108th

