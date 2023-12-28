If you reside in Osceola County, Michigan and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games today.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Osceola County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Vestaburg High School at Marion High School