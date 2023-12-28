Osceola County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you reside in Osceola County, Michigan and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Osceola County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Vestaburg High School at Marion High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Marion, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.