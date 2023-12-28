On Thursday, December 28, 2023, the Boston Celtics (18-5) play the Detroit Pistons (2-22) at 7:30 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSDET.

Pistons vs. Celtics Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, December 28

Thursday, December 28 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, BSDET

Pistons Players to Watch

Cade Cunningham provides 22.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game for the Pistons.

Ausar Thompson is averaging 10.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. He's sinking 46.5% of his shots from the floor.

Killian Hayes gets the Pistons 9.6 points, 3.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest while putting up 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

The Pistons are receiving 10.5 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Isaiah Stewart this year.

The Pistons are receiving 11.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game from Jaden Ivey this year.

Celtics Players to Watch

Jayson Tatum puts up 27.3 points, 8.9 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.5 blocks.

Jaylen Brown averages 22.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest, shooting 46.9% from the field and 33.8% from downtown with 2.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jrue Holiday puts up 12.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game, shooting 44.7% from the floor and 38.3% from downtown with 1.7 made treys per game.

Derrick White averages 15.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Kristaps Porzingis posts 19.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest. Defensively he averages 0.8 steals and 1.6 blocks.

Pistons vs. Celtics Stat Comparison

Celtics Pistons 117.3 Points Avg. 108.8 108.9 Points Allowed Avg. 119.2 47.6% Field Goal % 46.3% 36.6% Three Point % 33.8%

