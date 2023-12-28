The Boston Celtics (23-6) are heavily favored (-16.5) to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Detroit Pistons (2-28) at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at TD Garden. The contest airs on NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSDET. The matchup's point total is set at 231.5.

Pistons vs. Celtics Odds & Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSDET

Favorite Spread Over/Under Celtics -16.5 231.5

Pistons Betting Records & Stats

Detroit has played 13 games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 231.5 points.

Detroit has a 230.1-point average over/under in its matchups this season, 1.4 fewer points than this game's point total.

Detroit's ATS record is 10-20-0 this season.

The Pistons have been chosen as underdogs in 27 games this year and have walked away with the win two times (7.4%) in those games.

Detroit has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +1100.

Detroit has an implied victory probability of 8.3% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Pistons vs Celtics Additional Info

Pistons vs. Celtics Over/Under Stats

Games Over 231.5 % of Games Over 231.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Celtics 14 48.3% 120.1 229.4 109.9 230.7 227.5 Pistons 13 43.3% 109.3 229.4 120.8 230.7 227.3

Additional Pistons Insights & Trends

Detroit has two wins against the spread, and is 0-10 overall, over its last 10 games.

Six of the Pistons' last 10 games have gone over the total.

Detroit has performed better against the spread on the road (6-9-0) than at home (4-11-0) this year.

The Pistons put up just 0.6 fewer points per game (109.3) than the Celtics allow their opponents to score (109.9).

Detroit is 6-10 against the spread and 2-14 overall when it scores more than 109.9 points.

Pistons vs. Celtics Betting Splits

Pistons and Celtics Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 16.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Pistons 10-20 0-1 18-12 Celtics 16-13 0-0 16-13

Pistons vs. Celtics Point Insights

Pistons Celtics 109.3 Points Scored (PG) 120.1 28 NBA Rank (PPG) 6 6-10 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 10-2 2-14 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 11-1 120.8 Points Allowed (PG) 109.9 26 NBA Rank (PAPG) 3 9-7 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 11-4 2-14 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 14-1

