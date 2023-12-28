Pistons vs. Celtics: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Boston Celtics (23-6) are heavily favored (-16.5) to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Detroit Pistons (2-28) at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at TD Garden. The contest airs on NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSDET. The matchup's point total is set at 231.5.
Pistons vs. Celtics Odds & Info
- When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSDET
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Celtics
|-16.5
|231.5
Pistons Betting Records & Stats
- Detroit has played 13 games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 231.5 points.
- Detroit has a 230.1-point average over/under in its matchups this season, 1.4 fewer points than this game's point total.
- Detroit's ATS record is 10-20-0 this season.
- The Pistons have been chosen as underdogs in 27 games this year and have walked away with the win two times (7.4%) in those games.
- Detroit has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +1100.
- Detroit has an implied victory probability of 8.3% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
Pistons vs Celtics Additional Info
|Celtics vs Pistons Injury Report
|Celtics vs Pistons Players to Watch
|Celtics vs Pistons Odds/Over/Under
Pistons vs. Celtics Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 231.5
|% of Games Over 231.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Celtics
|14
|48.3%
|120.1
|229.4
|109.9
|230.7
|227.5
|Pistons
|13
|43.3%
|109.3
|229.4
|120.8
|230.7
|227.3
Additional Pistons Insights & Trends
- Detroit has two wins against the spread, and is 0-10 overall, over its last 10 games.
- Six of the Pistons' last 10 games have gone over the total.
- Detroit has performed better against the spread on the road (6-9-0) than at home (4-11-0) this year.
- The Pistons put up just 0.6 fewer points per game (109.3) than the Celtics allow their opponents to score (109.9).
- Detroit is 6-10 against the spread and 2-14 overall when it scores more than 109.9 points.
Pistons vs. Celtics Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 16.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Pistons
|10-20
|0-1
|18-12
|Celtics
|16-13
|0-0
|16-13
Pistons vs. Celtics Point Insights
|Pistons
|Celtics
|109.3
|120.1
|28
|6
|6-10
|10-2
|2-14
|11-1
|120.8
|109.9
|26
|3
|9-7
|11-4
|2-14
|14-1
