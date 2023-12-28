The Detroit Pistons (2-28) will attempt to turn around a 27-game losing streak when they visit the Boston Celtics (23-6) on December 28, 2023 at TD Garden.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Celtics and Pistons

Pistons vs. Celtics Game Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: Bally Sports

Pistons vs Celtics Additional Info

Pistons Stats Insights

The Pistons' 46.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.7 percentage points higher than the Celtics have allowed to their opponents (44.8%).

Detroit is 2-14 when it shoots better than 44.8% from the field.

The Celtics are the 13th best rebounding team in the league, the Pistons rank 10th.

The Pistons put up just 0.6 fewer points per game (109.3) than the Celtics give up to opponents (109.9).

Detroit has put together a 2-14 record in games it scores more than 109.9 points.

Pistons Home & Away Comparison

The Pistons average fewer points per game at home (109.1) than on the road (109.4), but also give up fewer at home (118.7) than away (122.9).

Detroit is conceding fewer points at home (118.7 per game) than on the road (122.9).

The Pistons pick up 1.4 more assists per game at home (26.1) than on the road (24.7).

Pistons Injuries