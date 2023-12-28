How to Watch the Pistons vs. Celtics Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 1:32 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Detroit Pistons (2-28) will attempt to turn around a 27-game losing streak when they visit the Boston Celtics (23-6) on December 28, 2023 at TD Garden.
Pistons vs. Celtics Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
Pistons vs Celtics Additional Info
Pistons Stats Insights
- The Pistons' 46.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.7 percentage points higher than the Celtics have allowed to their opponents (44.8%).
- Detroit is 2-14 when it shoots better than 44.8% from the field.
- The Celtics are the 13th best rebounding team in the league, the Pistons rank 10th.
- The Pistons put up just 0.6 fewer points per game (109.3) than the Celtics give up to opponents (109.9).
- Detroit has put together a 2-14 record in games it scores more than 109.9 points.
Pistons Home & Away Comparison
- The Pistons average fewer points per game at home (109.1) than on the road (109.4), but also give up fewer at home (118.7) than away (122.9).
- Detroit is conceding fewer points at home (118.7 per game) than on the road (122.9).
- The Pistons pick up 1.4 more assists per game at home (26.1) than on the road (24.7).
Pistons Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Isaiah Stewart
|Out
|Toe
|Ausar Thompson
|Questionable
|Illness
|Killian Hayes
|Questionable
|Illness
|Monte Morris
|Out
|Quadricep
