Saginaw County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 11:35 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
If you live in Saginaw County, Michigan and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Saginaw County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Birch Run High School at New Lothrop High School
- Game Time: 11:30 AM ET on December 28
- Location: New Lothrop, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Port Huron Northern High School at Saginaw High School
- Game Time: 5:15 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Saginaw, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
