If you live in Saginaw County, Michigan and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games today.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Saginaw County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Birch Run High School at New Lothrop High School

Game Time: 11:30 AM ET on December 28

11:30 AM ET on December 28 Location: New Lothrop, MI

New Lothrop, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Port Huron Northern High School at Saginaw High School