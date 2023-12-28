The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to watch games in Shiawassee County, Michigan today, we've got what you need.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Shiawassee County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Birch Run High School at New Lothrop High School

Game Time: 11:30 AM ET on December 28

11:30 AM ET on December 28 Location: New Lothrop, MI

New Lothrop, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Morrice High School at Laingsburg High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 28

5:30 PM ET on December 28 Location: Laingsburg, MI

Laingsburg, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Durand Area High School at Corunna High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 28

7:00 PM ET on December 28 Location: Corunna, MI

Corunna, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Morrice High School at Durand Area High School