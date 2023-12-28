Shiawassee County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 11:36 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to watch games in Shiawassee County, Michigan today, we've got what you need.
Shiawassee County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Birch Run High School at New Lothrop High School
- Game Time: 11:30 AM ET on December 28
- Location: New Lothrop, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Morrice High School at Laingsburg High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Laingsburg, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Durand Area High School at Corunna High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Corunna, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Morrice High School at Durand Area High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Durand, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
