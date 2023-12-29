In the upcoming tilt versus the Nashville Predators, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, can we bet on Andrew Copp to find the back of the net for the Detroit Red Wings? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Andrew Copp score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46.00 if he scores a goal)

Copp stats and insights

In four of 35 games this season, Copp has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not faced the Predators yet this season.

He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.

Copp averages 1.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.3%.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators have conceded 109 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 18th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 22.3 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Copp recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Wild 0 0 0 13:23 Away L 6-3 12/23/2023 Devils 0 0 0 16:00 Away L 3-2 12/22/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:32 Home W 7-6 SO 12/20/2023 Jets 1 0 1 15:37 Away L 5-2 12/18/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 13:17 Home L 4-3 12/16/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:45 Away L 1-0 12/14/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 18:35 Home L 2-1 12/12/2023 Blues 1 0 1 20:22 Away W 6-4 12/11/2023 Stars 0 0 0 20:20 Away L 6-3 12/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 17:33 Home L 5-1

Red Wings vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

