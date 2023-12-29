Should you bet on Austin Czarnik to light the lamp when the Detroit Red Wings and the Nashville Predators face off on Friday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Austin Czarnik score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Czarnik stats and insights

Czarnik is yet to score through 17 games this season.

He has not played against the Predators yet this season.

Czarnik has no points on the power play.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators have given up 109 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 18th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 22.3 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Czarnik recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Wild 0 0 0 12:43 Away L 6-3 12/20/2023 Jets 0 0 0 9:21 Away L 5-2 12/16/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 7:11 Away L 1-0 12/14/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 8:36 Home L 2-1 12/12/2023 Blues 0 0 0 8:54 Away W 6-4 12/11/2023 Stars 0 0 0 9:11 Away L 6-3 11/9/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 6:03 Home L 3-2 OT 11/4/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 7:07 Home W 5-4 11/2/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 8:00 Home L 2-0 10/30/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 7:35 Away W 4-3 OT

Red Wings vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

