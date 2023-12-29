For people looking to wager on the upcoming game between the Detroit Red Wings and the Nashville Predators on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, is David Perron a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will David Perron score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)

Perron stats and insights

  • Perron has scored in six of 29 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • He has not faced the Predators yet this season.
  • Perron has picked up four goals and three assists on the power play.
  • He has a 13.5% shooting percentage, attempting 1.5 shots per game.

Predators defensive stats

  • The Predators are 18th in goals allowed, conceding 109 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 22.3 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Perron recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/27/2023 Wild 0 0 0 13:42 Away L 6-3
12/23/2023 Devils 0 0 0 13:09 Away L 3-2
12/22/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 13:44 Home W 7-6 SO
12/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 5:30 Home L 5-1
12/7/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 15:16 Home L 6-5 OT
12/5/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 13:34 Away W 5-3
12/2/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 13:23 Away W 5-4 OT
11/30/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 13:54 Home W 5-1
11/29/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 16:01 Away L 3-2
11/26/2023 Wild 2 2 0 14:28 Home W 4-1

Red Wings vs. Predators game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

