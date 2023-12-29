The Detroit Mercy Titans (0-13, 0-2 Horizon League) will visit the IUPUI Jaguars (4-9, 0-2 Horizon League) after losing 10 road games in a row. It starts at 12:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Detroit Mercy vs. IUPUI matchup in this article.

Detroit Mercy vs. IUPUI Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana

Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Detroit Mercy vs. IUPUI Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Detroit Mercy Moneyline IUPUI Moneyline FanDuel Detroit Mercy (-1.5) 141.5 -125 +104 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Detroit Mercy vs. IUPUI Betting Trends

Detroit Mercy has won just two games against the spread this season.

So far this season, five out of the Titans' 13 games have hit the over.

IUPUI has won just one game against the spread this season.

The Jaguars and their opponents have combined to go over the point total five out of 10 times this season.

