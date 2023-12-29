The Detroit Mercy Titans (0-13, 0-2 Horizon League) are slightly favored (by 1.5 points) to stop a 10-game road losing streak when they visit the IUPUI Jaguars (4-9, 0-2 Horizon League) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET. The matchup has a point total of 141.5.

Detroit Mercy vs. IUPUI Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Indiana Farmers Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Detroit Mercy -1.5 141.5

Detroit Mercy Betting Records & Stats

Detroit Mercy and its opponents have gone over 141.5 combined points in six of 13 games this season.

Detroit Mercy has had an average of 139.2 points in its games this season, 2.3 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Titans are 3-10-0 ATS this season.

IUPUI (1-8-0 ATS) has covered the spread 23.1% of the time, 12.0% less often than Detroit Mercy (3-10-0) this year.

Detroit Mercy vs. IUPUI Over/Under Stats

Games Over 141.5 % of Games Over 141.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Detroit Mercy 6 46.2% 61.4 128.6 77.8 155.4 142.7 IUPUI 3 33.3% 67.2 128.6 77.6 155.4 142.1

Additional Detroit Mercy Insights & Trends

Detroit Mercy put together a 9-13-0 ATS record in conference play last year.

The Titans average 61.4 points per game, 16.2 fewer points than the 77.6 the Jaguars allow.

Detroit Mercy vs. IUPUI Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Detroit Mercy 3-10-0 0-2 6-7-0 IUPUI 1-8-0 1-7 5-4-0

Detroit Mercy vs. IUPUI Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Detroit Mercy IUPUI 9-5 Home Record 4-9 5-13 Away Record 0-15 7-6-0 Home ATS Record 9-1-0 7-9-0 Away ATS Record 8-7-0 79.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 66.4 73.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.9 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-4-0 10-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-6-0

