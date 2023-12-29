The McNeese Cowboys (10-2) will try to extend a five-game winning streak when visiting the Michigan Wolverines (6-6) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Crisler Center. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET on B1G+.

Michigan vs. McNeese Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan
  • TV: B1G+

Michigan Stats Insights

  • The Wolverines make 49.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 12.7 percentage points higher than the Cowboys have allowed to their opponents (36.5%).
  • Michigan has a 6-6 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 36.5% from the field.
  • The Wolverines are the 120th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cowboys sit at 92nd.
  • The Wolverines average 83.8 points per game, 26 more points than the 57.8 the Cowboys give up.
  • Michigan has a 6-5 record when putting up more than 57.8 points.

Michigan Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Michigan scored 76.6 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 7.9 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (68.7).
  • In 2022-23, the Wolverines allowed 68 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 69.6.
  • In terms of three-pointers, Michigan performed better when playing at home last season, draining 8.2 threes per game with a 36.7% three-point percentage, compared to 7.3 threes per game and a 33.5% three-point percentage in road games.

Michigan Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/10/2023 @ Iowa W 90-80 Carver-Hawkeye Arena
12/16/2023 Eastern Michigan W 83-66 Crisler Center
12/19/2023 Florida L 106-101 Spectrum Center
12/29/2023 McNeese - Crisler Center
1/4/2024 Minnesota - Crisler Center
1/7/2024 Penn State - Palestra

