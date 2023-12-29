The McNeese Cowboys (10-2) will try to build on a five-game winning streak when they visit the Michigan Wolverines (6-6) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Crisler Center as big, 10.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on B1G+. The matchup has a point total of 145.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Michigan vs. McNeese Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: B1G+

B1G+ Where: Ann Arbor, Michigan

Ann Arbor, Michigan Venue: Crisler Center

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Michigan -10.5 145.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Michigan Betting Records & Stats

Michigan and its opponents have combined to score more than 145.5 points in nine of 11 games this season.

Michigan's games this year have an average point total of 162.2, 16.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Wolverines have gone 4-7-0 ATS this season.

Michigan has won three of the six games it has played as the favorite this season.

The Wolverines are 3-1 this season when entering a game favored by -550 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 84.6% chance of a victory for Michigan.

Michigan vs. McNeese Over/Under Stats

Games Over 145.5 % of Games Over 145.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Michigan 9 81.8% 83.8 164.1 78.4 136.2 150.8 McNeese 3 37.5% 80.3 164.1 57.8 136.2 142.4

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Michigan Insights & Trends

The 83.8 points per game the Wolverines score are 26 more points than the Cowboys allow (57.8).

When Michigan totals more than 57.8 points, it is 4-6 against the spread and 6-5 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Michigan vs. McNeese Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Michigan 4-7-0 2-2 9-2-0 McNeese 6-2-0 1-0 3-5-0

Michigan vs. McNeese Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Michigan McNeese 13-4 Home Record 6-8 3-8 Away Record 3-14 9-6-0 Home ATS Record 5-7-0 4-5-0 Away ATS Record 7-8-0 76.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.3 68.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.3 8-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-6-0 5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-8-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.