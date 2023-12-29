For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Detroit Red Wings and the Nashville Predators on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, is Moritz Seider a player who is likely light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Moritz Seider score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750

Seider stats and insights

In five of 35 games this season, Seider has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Predators.

He has three goals on the power play, and also nine assists.

Seider's shooting percentage is 7.6%, and he averages 1.9 shots per game.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 109 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 22.3 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Seider recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Wild 0 0 0 25:05 Away L 6-3 12/23/2023 Devils 1 0 1 23:55 Away L 3-2 12/22/2023 Flyers 2 0 2 26:28 Home W 7-6 SO 12/20/2023 Jets 1 0 1 20:49 Away L 5-2 12/18/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 17:27 Home L 4-3 12/16/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 20:58 Away L 1-0 12/14/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 18:06 Home L 2-1 12/12/2023 Blues 1 1 0 17:04 Away W 6-4 12/11/2023 Stars 0 0 0 20:48 Away L 6-3 12/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 23:12 Home L 5-1

Red Wings vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSO

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSO

