Newaygo County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:41 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
We have high school basketball action in Newaygo County, Michigan today, and information on how to stream these matchups is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Newaygo County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fremont High School at St Johns High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Reed City, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
White Cloud High School at Holton High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Holton, MI
- Conference: Central State Activities Associations
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.