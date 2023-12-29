Oakland County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:32 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Oakland County, Michigan today. Details on how to watch all of the action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Oakland County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Athens High School - Troy
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Troy, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Lyon High School at Monroe High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Monroe, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Henry Ford High School at South Lyon East High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on December 29
- Location: South Lyon, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Milford High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Highland, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Shrine Catholic High School at Harbor Light Christian High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Harbor Springs, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Novi High School at Royal Oak High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Royal Oak, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Pontiac High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Pontiac, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.