The Northern Kentucky Norse (2-8) hope to halt a six-game road losing streak at the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (4-6) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game

Oakland Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Athletics Center O'rena in Auburn Hills, Michigan
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Horizon Games

Oakland vs. Northern Kentucky Scoring Comparison

  • The Norse's 62.4 points per game are 9.1 fewer points than the 71.5 the Golden Grizzlies allow.
  • When it scores more than 71.5 points, Northern Kentucky is 2-2.
  • Oakland's record is 2-0 when it gives up fewer than 62.4 points.
  • The Golden Grizzlies record 75.5 points per game, only 0.9 fewer points than the 76.4 the Norse give up.
  • Oakland is 4-0 when scoring more than 76.4 points.
  • Northern Kentucky has a 2-3 record when allowing fewer than 75.5 points.
  • The Golden Grizzlies shoot 39.0% from the field, 3.6% lower than the Norse allow defensively.
  • The Norse make 40.5% of their shots from the field, just 2.8% less than the Golden Grizzlies' defensive field-goal percentage.

Oakland Leaders

  • Brooke Daniels: 11.9 PTS, 2.6 STL, 37.7 FG%
  • Linda van Schaik: 11.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 34.3 FG%, 30.9 3PT% (17-for-55)
  • Maddy Skorupski: 10.9 PTS, 2.1 STL, 50.7 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (13-for-26)
  • Markyia McCormick: 11.7 PTS, 34.1 FG%, 37.0 3PT% (20-for-54)
  • Kianni Westbrook: 6.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 50.0 FG%

Oakland Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 Central Michigan W 79-76 Athletics Center O'rena
12/17/2023 Toledo L 78-65 Athletics Center O'rena
12/21/2023 Miami (OH) L 68-66 Athletics Center O'rena
12/29/2023 Northern Kentucky - Athletics Center O'rena
1/3/2024 @ Youngstown State - Beeghly Center
1/7/2024 @ Robert Morris - UPMC Events Center

