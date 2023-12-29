How to Watch the Oakland vs. Northern Kentucky Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Northern Kentucky Norse (2-8) hope to halt a six-game road losing streak at the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (4-6) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to check out our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Oakland Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Athletics Center O'rena in Auburn Hills, Michigan
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Other Horizon Games
Oakland vs. Northern Kentucky Scoring Comparison
- The Norse's 62.4 points per game are 9.1 fewer points than the 71.5 the Golden Grizzlies allow.
- When it scores more than 71.5 points, Northern Kentucky is 2-2.
- Oakland's record is 2-0 when it gives up fewer than 62.4 points.
- The Golden Grizzlies record 75.5 points per game, only 0.9 fewer points than the 76.4 the Norse give up.
- Oakland is 4-0 when scoring more than 76.4 points.
- Northern Kentucky has a 2-3 record when allowing fewer than 75.5 points.
- The Golden Grizzlies shoot 39.0% from the field, 3.6% lower than the Norse allow defensively.
- The Norse make 40.5% of their shots from the field, just 2.8% less than the Golden Grizzlies' defensive field-goal percentage.
Oakland Leaders
- Brooke Daniels: 11.9 PTS, 2.6 STL, 37.7 FG%
- Linda van Schaik: 11.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 34.3 FG%, 30.9 3PT% (17-for-55)
- Maddy Skorupski: 10.9 PTS, 2.1 STL, 50.7 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (13-for-26)
- Markyia McCormick: 11.7 PTS, 34.1 FG%, 37.0 3PT% (20-for-54)
- Kianni Westbrook: 6.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 50.0 FG%
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Oakland Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|Central Michigan
|W 79-76
|Athletics Center O'rena
|12/17/2023
|Toledo
|L 78-65
|Athletics Center O'rena
|12/21/2023
|Miami (OH)
|L 68-66
|Athletics Center O'rena
|12/29/2023
|Northern Kentucky
|-
|Athletics Center O'rena
|1/3/2024
|@ Youngstown State
|-
|Beeghly Center
|1/7/2024
|@ Robert Morris
|-
|UPMC Events Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.