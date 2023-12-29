The Northern Kentucky Norse (2-8) hope to halt a six-game road losing streak at the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (4-6) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Oakland Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Athletics Center O'rena in Auburn Hills, Michigan

Athletics Center O'rena in Auburn Hills, Michigan TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Oakland vs. Northern Kentucky Scoring Comparison

The Norse's 62.4 points per game are 9.1 fewer points than the 71.5 the Golden Grizzlies allow.

When it scores more than 71.5 points, Northern Kentucky is 2-2.

Oakland's record is 2-0 when it gives up fewer than 62.4 points.

The Golden Grizzlies record 75.5 points per game, only 0.9 fewer points than the 76.4 the Norse give up.

Oakland is 4-0 when scoring more than 76.4 points.

Northern Kentucky has a 2-3 record when allowing fewer than 75.5 points.

The Golden Grizzlies shoot 39.0% from the field, 3.6% lower than the Norse allow defensively.

The Norse make 40.5% of their shots from the field, just 2.8% less than the Golden Grizzlies' defensive field-goal percentage.

Oakland Leaders

Brooke Daniels: 11.9 PTS, 2.6 STL, 37.7 FG%

11.9 PTS, 2.6 STL, 37.7 FG% Linda van Schaik: 11.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 34.3 FG%, 30.9 3PT% (17-for-55)

11.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 34.3 FG%, 30.9 3PT% (17-for-55) Maddy Skorupski: 10.9 PTS, 2.1 STL, 50.7 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (13-for-26)

10.9 PTS, 2.1 STL, 50.7 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (13-for-26) Markyia McCormick: 11.7 PTS, 34.1 FG%, 37.0 3PT% (20-for-54)

11.7 PTS, 34.1 FG%, 37.0 3PT% (20-for-54) Kianni Westbrook: 6.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 50.0 FG%

