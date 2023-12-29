Osceola County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:41 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Osceola County, Michigan? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we offer specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Osceola County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hale High School at Marion High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Marion, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bellaire High School at Reed City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Reed City, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
