The Detroit Red Wings, with Patrick Kane, take the ice Friday versus the Nashville Predators at Little Caesars Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Kane available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Patrick Kane vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSO

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

0.5 points (Over odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Kane Season Stats Insights

In 11 games this season, Kane has a plus-minus of -2, while averaging 19:13 on the ice per game.

Kane has scored a goal in five of 11 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Kane has a point in seven of 11 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

Kane has posted an assist in a game four times this year in 11 games played, including multiple assists once.

Kane has an implied probability of 62.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is a 45.5% chance of Kane having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Kane Stats vs. the Predators

On the defensive side, the Predators are conceding 109 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 18th in the league.

The team's goal differential (-1) ranks 17th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 11 Games 2 11 Points 0 6 Goals 0 5 Assists 0

